Carol Ann Vadas Perna, 65, of Bridgeville, formerly of Latrobe, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at her home.
Born Jan. 2, 1957, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of Josephine Palek Vadas of Latrobe and the late John M. Vadas Jr.
Carol was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe. Prior to her retirement, she had been a seamstress in the Derry area for more than 20 years. She was an avid quilter and a life member of the Girl Scouts of America.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a sister, Veronica Vadas.
Along with her mother, Carol is survived by her son, Justin A. Perna of Latrobe; daughter, Melanie A. Atiles and her husband, Michael, of Bridgeville; two grandchildren, Marco and Malorie; brother, Bernard M. Vadas of Latrobe; two sisters, Diane Aland and her husband, Kirk, of Latrobe and Annette Fong and her husband, Bennett, of York, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be no public visitations.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday in St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe.
Inurnment will follow at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
