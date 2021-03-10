Carol Ann (Bertsch) Hofmann, 85, formerly of Derry, died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Loyalhanna Care Center.
She was born on May 19, 1935, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late William and Ann (Hogan) Bertsch.
Carol was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Derry, and the St. Joseph Altar Rosary Society.
Besides her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her grandson, Ryan Hofmann; nephew Michael Demangone, and niece, Lisa Demangone.
Carol is survived by one daughter, Sharon Todd (Michael) of Derry; three sons, Thomas (Ida) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, William (Candy), Oviedo, Florida, and Patrick (Renee) of Derry; 11 grandchildren, Ann DeLattre, Beth Conrad, Derek Hofmann, Kayla Cochran, Cody Lickenfelt, Dylan Hofmann, Ashley Hofmann, Michael Hofmann, Joshua Hofmann, Kyle Hofmann and Riley Hofmann; six great-grandchildren; one sister, Karen Jackson (Merle) of New Alexandria, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
The family has entrusted the Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, with funeral arrangements.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Friday, March 12, in the St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 125 Ligonier St., Derry, with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant.
Inurnment will be private in St. Joseph Cemetery, Derry.
Online condolences may be made to merlinfuneralhome.com.
