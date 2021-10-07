Carol A. Reigh Demosky, 75, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at her home.
Born May 28, 1946, in Greensburg, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence G. and Ivy J. (Carmichael) Reigh.
Carol was a wonderful wife and sister. A master quilter, she enjoyed sharing her work with family, friends and charities.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Chuck, Kenneth and Harry Reigh.
Carol is survived by her husband, William R. Demosky of Latrobe; two grandchildren; her sister, Cassandra R. Bosch of Madison; a sister-in-law, Patty Reigh; two special nieces, Paula Abbott and Patty Mastandrea, and several other nieces and nephews.
At Carol’s request, there will be no public visitations or services.
Private interment will be at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented