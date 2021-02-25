Carmella M. (Perez) Johnston, 88, of Latrobe passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born April 12, 1932, in Johnstown, she was a daughter of the late Fancisco and Carolino Perez.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed by the Greater Latrobe School District. Later on in her life, she enjoyed her job as a nurse’s aide.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard A. Johnston; a daughter, Caroline Johnston; a son Richard Johnston, and several siblings.
Carmella is survived by two sons, David Johnston and his wife, Marcy, and Eric Johnston and his wife, Mista; one brother, Joseph Perez, and several grandchildren.
There were no public visitations. Services and interment were private.
Arrangements were handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
