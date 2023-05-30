It is with great sadness that the family of Carmella J. Ponderendolph Baum announce her passing Thursday, May 25, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born July 13, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Ponderendolph Sr. and Mary Amatangelo Ponderendolph.
Carmella was a member of St. Rose Church, Latrobe (Derry Township), and had a strong Catholic faith. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Thrift Drug Store and The Pond Restaurant. Carmella enjoyed time with family and cooking and baking, always wanting to be sure everyone ate when visiting. She also enjoyed camping at Assateague Island with her family for 57 years.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Baum; three brothers, Joseph Ponderendolph Jr., Anthony Ponderendolph and Daniel Ponderendolph; sister, Philomena Kadar; a grandson, Chad Horwat, and a great-grandson, Nickolas Baum.
Carmella is survived by her sons, Charles Baum (Brenda), Joseph Baum, Anthony Baum (Sue), Douglas Baum and Randy Baum (Susie); nine grandchildren, Anthony (Patrice), Nickolas (Brianna), Andrea, Cody, Bradley (Kelly), Hannah, Brandon, Brennan and Matthew (Kira); 16 great-grand-children, Axle, Nico, Eli, Trey, Presley, Emery, Rihannah, Eric, Jack, Liam, Hayden, Skylar, Kairi, Aleigha, Jade and Emma, and extended family, Paula Miller, Sara Miller (Andrew) and daughter, Ashlee, and Natale DosSantos.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Excela Health Hospice, part of the Independence Health System, employees Ashley, Amber, Linda, Tammy, Sandy and Stephanie for their sensitivity and care during this difficult time.
At her request, there were no public visitations. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Rose Church, and interment followed at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to the New Alexandria Lions Club for its Cancer Awareness Night.
Arrangements were handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
