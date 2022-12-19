Carlotta Lancianese Patrick, 79, of Latrobe passed away peacefully at home Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.
She was born June 5, 1943, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Emidio and Margaret Lancianese. She was their last surviving child.
Carlotta had a strong work ethic, which she passed on to her children. She worked hard all of her life and was not afraid to get her hands dirty with any job or task. She was a devout Catholic and expressed her faith with her big and giving heart. It was easy for her to find a reason to share, whether at Christmas, birthdays or any ordinary day, just to show her love and appreciation to others. She even opened a Domiciliary Care where, over the years, several women were treated like family, while calling her place home. She had a quick-witted sense of humor and laughed so much and so often, including at herself.
Carlotta most loved being a mom and grandma, was proud of and often bragged about her beloved children and grandchildren. She could be seen cheering at wrestling matches, basketball and volleyball games and cross-country/track meets. Her home was often filled with love, laughter, food and music, and more than once was captured on video dancing to some of her favorite songs. Whether known as Carlotta, Mom or Grandma, she was loved by many and will be missed by all.
In addition to her parents, Carlotta was preceded in death by her brother, Emidio Lancianese, and five sisters, Yolanda Carns, Eileen Hauser, Dolores Steiner, Gloria Cmar, and her twin, Karen Burns.
Carlotta is survived by five children, Robert Patrick (Cheryl) of Ligonier, Mary Wilbert (Steve) of Knoxville, Tennessee, Dee Nasri (Nicki) of Ligonier, Carla Falbo (Dino) of Latrobe and Colleen Evans (Todd) of Latrobe; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her special friend and sister-in-law, Shirley Lancianese, and many more family and friends.
Friends and family are welcome to a funeral Mass to be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, in St. Vincent Basilica, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Unity Township.
Private interment will be in Snowball Cemetery, Cook Township.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626, online at www.westmorelandfoodbank.org.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe is assisting the family with the arrangements.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
