Carla J. Denny, 62, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Sept. 28, 1960, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Dr. Arthur L. and Loaettis “Lee” (MacLaren) DiVittis.
Carla graduated magna cum laude from the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in sociology, received her master’s in special education from the West Virginia University and earned her teaching certificate from St. Vincent College. She started her career at Adelphoi Village as a foster care caseworker and during her time there was awarded the Pennsylvania State Caseworker of the Year.
Prior to retirement this year, Carla was a social studies and learning support teacher for the Norwin School District with 20 years of service. A dedicated teacher, she loved her students and never gave up on them. She was proud of the fact that her students had the highest graduation rate for learning support students.
She was a member of Holy Family Roman Catholic Church in Latrobe and a former member of the church Rosary Altar Society. She loved swimming and was well known at the Rogers-McFeely Memorial Pool in Latrobe. She started there as a lifeguard and worked her way up to supervisor and manager. She was also a water safety instructor, certifying hundreds of lifeguards in the surrounding communities over the years. She was also a member of the White Eagles and the Latrobe Fraternal Order of Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188 and an active volunteer for Relay for Life and the American Red Cross. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan and loved watching the Olympics. She enjoyed watching Hallmark Channel Christmas movies, going to flea markets and collecting antiques. She was devoted to her family and was always there when someone needed anything.
She is survived by her son, John Arthur “Jack” Denny; six siblings: Joan Zankowski (Maz), Anthony DiVittis, Arthur DiVittis (Lindsay Curscio), Marc A. DiVittis (Bridget), Maude DiVittis and Jennifer A. DiVittis; nieces and nephews: Anne Thomas (Whitfield), Caitlin Satterfield (Carter), Jillian Zankowski, Meghan MacLaren DiVittis, Joseph Mario Roccarosa DiVittis, Catherine Loaettis DiVittis, Daniela K. DiVittis, Nenko N. DiVittis and Pepa Rose DiVittis; two great-nephews, Shepherd Whitfield Thomas and Cooper MacLaren Satterfield, and her former husband, Ed Denny.
Carla’s family would like to thank Excela Health Hospice, part of Independence Health System, for the compassion and care that she was given.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 26, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, May 27, in Holy Family Church, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe, with the Rev. Richard Kosisko as celebrant.
Private interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Norwin School District Community Foundation, (Attn. Special Education Dept.), 281 McMahon Drive, North Huntingdon, PA 15642.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
