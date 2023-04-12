Carl Edgar White Jr., 58, of Cumberland Township, Greene County, died unexpectedly Saturday, April 1, 2023, at his home.
He was born Dec. 24, 1964, in Latrobe, a son of Carl E. White Sr. of Derry Township and the late Anna M. Posavetz White.
Carl was a U.S. Navy veteran. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding motorcycles.
Besides his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother Joseph M. White.
In addition to his father, Carl is survived by his brothers Samuel R. White of Loyalhanna, James M. White and wife Denise of Derry Township and Timothy J. White of Latrobe, and several nieces, nephews and friends.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements with Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, PA 15627, (724-694-8331).
Memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals Humane Society, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.merlinfuneralhome.com.
