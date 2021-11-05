Carl B. Ireland, 91, of Greensburg, formerly of Reedsville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Forbes Hospital.
He was born Aug. 17, 1930, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Fredric and Anne M. (Winters) Ireland.
Carl was a member of Maplewood United Presbyterian Church in Greensburg, Latrobe Elks and the Latrobe American Legion. He was a graduate of Langley High School. Upon graduation he attended the Carnegie Institute of Technology, where he obtained a BS in mechanical engineering. He started his career in the steel industry with U.S. Steel Duquesne Works, then worked for Standard Steel-Burnham in the melt shop and retired from Standard Steel-Latrobe as the superintendent of melting.
Carl was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in the Korean War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Birch Ireland; brother, Frederic Ireland, and sister, Ruth Kutz.
Carl is survived by his son, Charles “Chad” and his wife, Kimberly, of Greensburg; grandson, Nicholas Ireland of Fayette City; niece, Janice (Ken) Jenkins of Smithville, Texas, and nephew, David Kutz of Robinson.
Family and friends will be received 10 a.m. to noon Monday, at which time a funeral service will take place in Kepple-Graft Funeral Home Inc., 524 N. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601.
Interment will be private in Oakland Cemetery, Indiana, Pennsylvania.
Commented