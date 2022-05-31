Cameron Henry Eiseman, 87, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born April 15, 1934, in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, to the late Floyd and Lillian Eiseman.
Cam was a graduate of Ohio Wesleyan and a member of Phi Kappa Psi. He spent two years in the U.S. Army at Fort Bragg and went on to a career in sales and marketing with Ford and Volkswagen of America. After retirement, he volunteered at SCORE so he could continue to mentor people in business.
Cam loved skiing, tennis and travel. However, he had a special fondness for golf and enjoyed his memberships at Latrobe Country Club and Rolling Rock Club. He was an avid duplicate bridge player, proud member of the Masonic Lodge of Loyalhanna and an elder in the First Presbyterian Church of Latrobe. Cam and his wife Susan later settled at Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge in Charlottesville, where he was on the foreign policy committee and attended Bible study regularly.
In addition to his parents, Cam was predeceased by his brother, Floyd C. Eiseman; sister and brother-in-law, Marcia and John O’Brian; his daughter-in-law, Margaret Cassidy, and first wife, Mary M. Eiseman.
Cam is survived by his wife of 22 years, Susan B. Eiseman, and their children, Cameron Eiseman and his wife, Kris, Carolyn Eiseman and her husband, Dale, Jeanne Tepper, Jenny and Ron Morris, Wendy and Neil Williamson, and Molly and Raymond Farrow; his beloved 15 grandchildren, and his sister-in-law, Jean Eiseman.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Unity Chapel, Unity Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to SCORE or the Unity Chapel, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Teague Funeral Service, Charlottesville, in charge of arrangements.
