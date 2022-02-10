Calvin W. Sachs, 79, of Seger, Derry Township, died Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital due to complications of COVID-19.
He was born Sept. 14, 1942, in Forbes Road, a son of the late Harry and Armilda (Hafer) Sachs.
Always a fixer of things, he owned Cal’s Repair Shop in Derry for 32 years prior to retiring. In addition to his family, he loved fishing, hunting, woodworking and classic cars, including his cherished 1971 Super Bee.
In addition to his parents, Cal was preceded in death by his infant grandchildren Tristan and Celeste Lott.
Cal is survived by his wife of 57 years, Donna M. Keffer Sachs of Seger; three children, Dawna M. Campbell and husband Lyle of Derry, Amanda M. Lott of West Chester and Calvin C. Sachs of Cisne, Illinois; two brothers, Harry and Leroy, and his sister, Henrietta.
Cal’s grandchildren affectionately called him Pop Pop. Austin Woods, Olivia Woods and her partner Korey Reed and Madeline Lott will miss him and his beautiful creations. Cal was thrilled to meet his great-grandson, Karter Reed, in 2020. Several nieces and nephews enjoyed a close relationship with “Uncle Cal.”
He will be missed by his neighbors and many human friends, and a devoted chocolate lab, Diesel.
Friends may call on the family between 5 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Giannilli’s II in Unity Township.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements with Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, (724-694-8331).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Action for Animals Humane Society, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650, or Excela Health Home Care & Hospice, 501 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, PA 15601.
Online condolences may be made to www.merlinfuneralhome.com.
