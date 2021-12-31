C. Suzanne Demoise, 86, a lifelong resident of Greensburg, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the Bethlen Home in Ligonier Township.
She was born Jan. 31, 1935, daughter of the late Frederick T. and Catherine Mae (Walls) Seymour.
Suzanne was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Greensburg. She was a loving and devoted mother who raised five children while working full-time at Latrobe Area Hospital as an intake specialist until her retirement in 1996, after 15 years of service. Previously, she worked at the Westmoreland County Courthouse as a court stenographer. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Surviving are her children: Diana Demoise, Tom (LaGina) Demoise, David Demoise, Melissa (Joe) Elmore and Jeanine Demoise, and seven grandchildren: Adam Lodzsun, Jessica (Igor) Cerovic, Kristie Benefield, Alexa Altman, Brannon Elmore, Paul Demoise and Mitchell Demoise.
Suzanne enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, painting with watercolors, antiquing, and going to craft shows throughout the years.
Family and friends will be received 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, in Barnhart Funeral Home, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg.
Parting prayers will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Mount Pleasant Road, Greensburg, with Monsignor Larry Kiniry as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
Contributions may be made to the Elizabeth Seton Monahan Center — Adult Day Services, 129 DePaul Center Road, Greensburg, PA 15601.
For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
