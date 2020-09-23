C. Edward Boyd, 90, of Ligonier died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born May 30, 1930, in Ligonier Township, a son of the late Harry and Geneva Plummer Boyd.
Ed was a member of the Ligonier First Church of the Brethren and was a U.S. Army veteran, where he served as a conscientious objector in the Medical Corps from 1952 to 1954.
He had retired from Latrobe Steel, where he had worked for 25 years. He was a member of Ligonier Township Volunteer Fire Department (Waterford) and was a disaster relief volunteer. He had worked at Camp Harmony in Hooversville for many years.
To him, it was God, church and family. One of his favorite quotes is from Jeremiah 29:11, “God has a Plan”. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, sports and his workshop. He loved being a “supervisor” during any type of project and loved to argue, only when he was right.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Palmer; a brother, Wayne Boyd, and an infant grandchild, Elizabeth Marie Kwak.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Jeanne Kinsey Boyd; his two daughters, Joni Beckman (Thomas) and Becky Kwak (Frank), all of Ligonier; one brother, Jack Boyd (Elaine) of Ligonier; five grandchildren, Katrina Beckman, Douglas Kwak, Anthony Beckman (Rachel), Matthew Beckman (Ashton) and Samantha Peiffer (Jeremy); one great-grandchild, Sophie Beckman, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 144 East Main St., Ligonier. A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday in the Ligonier First Church of the Brethren with his pastor John Shaffer. Everyone is asked to go directly to the church.
Private interment will be made in the Laurel Hill Cemetery, Laughlintown.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ligonier First Church of the Brethren, 405 Route 271, Ligonier, PA 15658 or Camp Harmony, 1414 Plank Road, Hooversville, PA 15936.
Ligonier Township Fire Department No. 1, Waterford, will conduct a service 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
