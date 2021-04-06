On Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, C. David Austin, loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away in his home in Ligonier after a hard-fought battle with esophageal cancer. His beloved wife, Carolyn, and their daughter, Misty, were by his side. His tireless love, devotion and pride for his family were evident in his final moments.
David was born on June 19, 1941, in Grafton, West Virginia, to Carl and Loretta Austin. On Sept. 19, 1973, he married the love of his life, Carolyn Austin. Together they raised their daughter, Misty Bergman, who is happily married and has three daughters, Zoë, Greta and Marley, with Aron Bergman. David also helped raise two stepchildren, Craig and Patricia Ware, and two grandsons, James Ware and Donald Wyckoff.
David was a Vietnam veteran and business owner of Latrobe Air Business, a flight school at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport from 1986-99. Up until his retirement in June 2020, he was a corporate pilot for Westmoreland Mechanical Testing and Research in Youngstown.
David was a collector of aircraft and automobiles; he was well read, self-taught and a highly skilled mechanic with a keen eye for detail. With a well-developed interest in World War II aircraft, one of David’s many accomplishments was the restoration of a Russian MIG15 fighter jet he purchased from the Polish government in the early 1990s. The restored MIG15 currently resides in the KLBE Air Museum at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, where David was the curator.
David was preceded in death by his father, Carl; his mother, Loretta; his brothers, Thomas and George Austin, and his stepchildren, Craig and Patricia.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; daughter, Misty; granddaughters, Zoë, Greta and Marley; grandsons, James and Donald, and his remaining siblings, Robin Robertson, Linda Marks, Joan Smith and Barry Austin.
Family members and close friends will gather in a private ceremony in Mount Olive Cemetery, Philippi, West Virginia. A summer celebration of life and accomplishments will be held on David’s birthday at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Snyder-Green Funeral Home, Ligonier.
Commented