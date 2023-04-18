C. Anne Sloan, 62, of Greensburg, formerly of Latrobe, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023, in the Greensburg Care Center.
She was born Oct. 13, 1960, in Latrobe, the daughter of the late Ralph Sloan Jr. and Charlotte Beatty Sloan.
Prior to retirement, Anne was employed as a secretary for PNC Financial Services. She was an avid Pittsburgh Penguins and Steelers fan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Sloan III, and a nephew, Charles Sloan Jr.
Anne is survived by her brother Charles “Chuck” Sloan (Lynda); a nephew, Charles Cote (Lauren); her niece, Jes Issley (Seth), and two great-nieces, Madison Sloan and Emmarie Cote.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, April 20, in Unity Chapel, 130 Chapel Lane, Unity Township, with the Rev. Larry Armstrong officiating.
Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
