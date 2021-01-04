Byron William Gamble, 77, of Waterford passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.
Born June 29, 1943, in Waterford, he was the son of the late Byron Harrison and Erma Luther Gamble.
Byron proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1963-65. When he returned from overseas, he married the love of his life, Frances Vucina Gamble, on Oct. 7, 1967. He worked as a maintenance mechanic at the Conemaugh Generating Station, retiring with 25-plus years of service.
Byron was a member of Byers-Tosh American Legion Post 267, the National Rifle Association and the Latrobe Bluegrass Jam Session. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and musician. He enjoyed time being out on his fishing boat, listening to bluegrass music or picking his banjo. Above all, his greatest joy was spending time with his family and grandchildren.
In addition to his beloved wife, Fran, Byron leaves behind his children, Seth Gamble of Fairfield Township, Curtis (Stacie) Gamble of Cheswick, Benjamin (Shannon) Gamble and Rebecca (Cody) Daugherty, all of Latrobe; seven grandchildren, Margo, Isaac, Owen, Logan and Emmett Gamble, and Kendyl and Miles Daugherty; three sisters, Suzann (James) Park of Waterford, Sharyn (the late David) Kuhns of Laughlintown and Lynn (Kerry) Byers of Waterford; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. The family would like to thank Excela Home Health for their care.
Friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, in the Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, in the funeral home.
Interment will follow in Menoher Memorial Cemetery, Waterford.
Because of the current health crisis, and CDC guidelines, masks are required upon entry and only 25 people are permitted in the visitation room at one time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution in Byron’s honor may be made to The Family House, Admin. Office, 5001 Baum Blvd., Suite 545, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 or www.familyhouse.org/support.Online condolences can be expresses to the family at www.snydergreenfh.com
