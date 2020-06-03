Byron R. “Mike” Dell, 80, of Latrobe passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Oct. 28, 1939, in Derry, he was a son of the late Kenneth W. “Sugar” Dell and Irene C. (Stouffer) Dell.
Mike was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Unity Township. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Latrobe Steel Company. He was a loving husband and father, who was devoted to his family and loved spending time with his grandchildren who knew him as “Pappy.” He especially enjoyed being able to form a relationship with his great-grandson.
Mike is survived by his wife, Susan E. (Love) Dell of Latrobe, with whom he would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 11; his four children, Tish Darazio and her husband, Allan, of Latrobe, Barbara M. Mock and her husband, Terry, of Latrobe, Suzie M. Klimchock and her husband, Matt, of Greensburg, and Michael R. Dell of Latrobe; one brother, Donald B. Dell and his wife, Dorothy, of Loyalhanna; two sisters, Shirley M. Connor of New Derry and Bonnie L. Dell, of Derry; seven grandchildren, Melissa Beck and her husband, Jesse, T.J. Mock and his wife, Anna, Kacie Klimchock, Nick Mock, Chris Mock, Kory Klimchock and Kyle Klimchock; one great-grandson, Jase Beck, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Due to the current medical guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. We respectfully request your cooperation and understanding as we direct our guests.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Joseph Church, Derry, with the Rev. Thomas P. Curry, OSB, as celebrant. Please follow the diocesan guidelines and appointed seating arrangements while at church.
Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Animal Friends of Westmoreland, 216 Depot St., Youngwood, PA 15697.
