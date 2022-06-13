Byron Keith Stiffey, 74, of Latrobe passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Born April 23, 1948, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Franklin C. and M. Arlene (Shirey) Stiffey.
Keith was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served as an MP with the U.S. Army. His time as an MP fostered his love to protect and serve, and he became an officer for the Latrobe Police Department. There, he was proud to have been the first Latrobe police officer to have a police K-9, a German shepherd named Chaucey, as his partner. Later, he became a security guard at Latrobe Area Hospital. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, American Legion Post 515, VFW Post 3414, F.O. Eagles Aerie 01188 and the Derry Rod and Gun Club. Keith enjoyed motorcycling, fishing, hunting, and trips to casinos.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his in-laws, George and Libby Dorko.
Keith is survived by his wife of 23 years, Renee C. Dorko Stiffey of Latrobe; his sister, Karen D. Rhodes (David) of Latrobe; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Patricia A. Houston (Wayne) and George A. Dorko Jr. (Paula); nieces and nephew, Kris Wickham (Tom), Lyndsay Davies (Jay), George Dorko III (Courtney), Heather Stull (Rob) and Nicole Coyne (Charlie); great-nieces and great-nephews, Natalie Wickham (Todd), Nina Wickham, Sarah Stull, Henry Stull, Eliza Davies, Charlie Stull, Stella Stull, Alice Dorko, Lucy Stull, Iris Dorko and Hannah Stull; a great-great-niece, Brooke Himler, and many cousins and friends.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 8 p.m. Monday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Lee D. Kline officiating.
Private interment will be at Shirey Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to a charity of your choice.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented