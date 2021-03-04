Bruno Anthony Holnaider I, 79, of Latrobe passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
He was born Nov. 5, 1941, in Cooperstown, a son of the late Rudolph and Hilda (Pesavento) Holnaider.
He graduated from Derry Area High School in 1959 and was president of the Future Farmers of America. He was a lifelong member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish and was an usher for many years. He was a member of the Westmoreland County Cattlemen’s Association and the Fraternal Order of Eagles. He and his brother Tom owned Latrobe Keystone Aluminum Products Inc. and operated it with the help of family members. His favorite place to be was working on his farm and spending time with his family. His dream was fulfilled when his son, Bruno II, decided to farm.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Bradley Holnaider.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Diana (Trongo) Holnaider; his sons, Bruno II (Diane), Bruce, Bernard and Brian Holnaider; his daughters, Bernadette (Richard) Lesko, Bridget (Jeffery) Jones and Bonita (Michael) Sisak; his grandchildren, Marie (John), Bruno, Daniel (Jessica), Scarlett, Michael, Cheyenne (Matthew), Anthony, Emily, Jeffery and Giovanna; his great-grandchildren, Anastasia, Reno, Grace, Aurora, John, Penelope, Ryland, Hurst, Magnolia and one on the way. He is also survived by his brothers, Rudolph (Molly), Thomas (Marianne) and Christopher (Colleen), and his sisters, Juliann (Anthony) and Mariann. Bruno was loved very much and will be missed forever.
Visitation will be held 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 5, in the Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe. We respectfully request your adherence to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, as well as your understanding as we maintain occupancy limits.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon, Saturday, March 6, in St. Vincent Basilica with the Rev. Thomas P. Curry OSB, as celebrant.
Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Unity Township.
Bruno’s family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Oscar Reyna and his staff for their kindness, compassion and friendship shown to Bruno for so many years and until his very last day.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name can be made to St. Vincent Basilica Parish.
To send condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
