Bruce W. Ulery Sr., 82, of Stahlstown died Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at his home.
He was born April 20, 1939, in Stahlstown, a son of the late Geary H. Ulery Sr. and Blanche E. Weimer Ulery.
Bruce was a heavy equipment operator, working out of the Operating Engineers Local 66.
He was a big NASCAR fan and got the most enjoyment out of spending time with his family and helping them out.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David W. Ulery; his son-in-law, Edward L. Verwelst; an infant grandson, Logan Wayne Ulery, and a brother-in-law, Elton Kalp.
Bruce is survived by his daughter, Cheri L. Verwelst (her friend Mike) of Rector; his son, Bruce W. Ulery Jr. (Jennifer) of Bolivar; a brother, Geary H. Ulery Jr. (Carol) of Latrobe; four sisters, Peggy Kalp of Mount Pleasant, Ruth Ann Lann (Claude), Judy Waggel (Jim) and Joan Keener (Ray), all of Stahlstown; his grandchildren, Brian E. Verwelst (Ashton), Megan Verwelst (Willie), Emily Ulery (Ken), Blake Ulery and Derek Springer (Ashley); great-grandson, Camden Edward Verwelst, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where a service will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday.
Interment will follow in Fairmount Cemetery, Cook Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
