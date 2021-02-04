Bruce K. Patterson, 64, of Latrobe passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at his home.
Born Sept. 7, 1956, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Robert E. and Anna Helen (Halula) Patterson.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Specialty Bar Products, Blairsville. Bruce loved walking at Keystone State Park, golfing, playing tennis and skiing. He also enjoyed woodworking.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Marilyn S. (Uncapher) Patterson of Latrobe; one son, Michael J. Patterson of Latrobe; one brother, Robert E. Patterson of Las Vegas, Nevada, and he is also survived by several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
