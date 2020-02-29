Bruce E. Raichel, 68, of Bradenville passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital, Latrobe.
Born Feb. 16, 1952, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Edward F. and Dorothy (Fox) Raichel.
Bruce had been previously employed at Premium Molding. He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, and he loved his three Chihuahuas: Cilla, Rafa and Gizzy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Raichel.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jann M. Kozielec Raichel of Bradenville; son, Joshua W. Raichel of White Oak; daughter, Jennifer M. Gray and her husband, Nathaniel, of Ligonier; grandson, Cameron Gray; a brother, Mark E. Raichel of Latrobe; two aunts, Loretta Raichel of Latrobe and Barbara Krinock of Bradenville; several nieces and nephews, and his other “daughter,” Missie Lewandowski.
At Bruce’s request, there will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private.
Arrangements are being handled by John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
Commented