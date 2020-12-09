Bruce D. Gray, 75, of Ligonier entered into Heaven after battling heart disease Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Excela Health Excela Latrobe Hospital.
He was born Nov. 4, 1945, in Saltsburg, to the late Harvey and Dorothy (Vought) Gray.
Bruce was retired from the finishing department of Multi-Metals, Delmont. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Rector. Bruce loved spending time with his family, riding his Harley, playing his guitar and camping. He will be remembered as being able to fix absolutely anything.
In addition to his parents, Bruce was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nancy Lee (Daniels) Gray; brothers, Robert Wayne Gray and Earl Gray, and sister, Carmelita Jones.
He is survived by his loving children, Leaette Butz and her husband, Brian, of Latrobe, Bruce H. Gray, also of Latrobe, and Nadine Gray of Forbes Road; sisters, Vera Cassa of Manor and Janell Horning of Berlin; grandchildren, Ashleigh (Nevan), Brian, Jakob, Emily, Rebecca and Jerry; great-grandchildren, Joshua, Nevaleigh, Noah and Annaleigh; a number of nieces and nephews, and his dog, Turd.
Bruce was a warm and loving husband, father, son, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He will be sadly missed by all. “I love you and I’ll see ya when I see ya.”
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Vaia Funeral Home Inc., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont. COVID-19 guidelines, including face masks and social distancing, will be followed.
Funeral and graveside services and interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private.
