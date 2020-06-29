Bruce Allen Homer, 70, of Cambridge, Ohio (formerly of Derry), died Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Cardinal Place in Cambridge.
He was born Aug. 16, 1949, in Latrobe, a son of the late Alma Spear Homer and Norman S. Homer.
Bruce was a 1967 graduate of Derry Area High School and was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and then the Air Force National Guard. He was an electrical technician for Boeing and was a member of the LaMonte Lodge No, 568 F&AM of Derry, the Ohio ARS and Guernsey County EMA. He had been a ham radio operator for many years.
Surviving are many cousins and good friends.
Friends will be received 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
Interment will follow in Coles Cemetery, Derry.
LaMonte Lodge No. 568 F&AM will conduct a service 6 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.
Online condolences maybe made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
