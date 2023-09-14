Bruce Allen Hensel, 65, of Derry died Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital.
Born Nov. 19, 1957, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Catherine Isabell Hughes Hoone (of Derry) and the late Harry Hensel (of Saginaw, Michigan).
Bruce graduated from Derry Area Senior High School in 1975 and joined the military the following year. He spent the next three years in the U.S. Army as a radar crewman, serving in both the United States and Germany. After receiving an honorable discharge, Bruce attended Geneva College. Skilled in construction, carpentry and machine operation, he worked for local companies before relocating to Florida. There he was employed by Viking Carpentry and Summer Powell, LLC. Upon returning to Pennsylvania, he was hired by Carclo Technical Plastics in Latrobe. In his spare time, Bruce enjoyed skydiving, hunting, ballroom dancing and gaming, especially Dungeons and Dragons.
He is survived by his siblings: Vickie Sattler of West Monroe, Louisiana, Norma Kudla (Thomas) of Middleburg Heights, Ohio, and Todd Hensel (Summer) of Jupiter, Florida; his foster brother, Edward Downey of Latrobe, as well as by numerous nieces and nephews.
It was Bruce’s request that there be no viewing and that services be private.
Arrangements are under the direction of McCabe Funeral Home, Derry.
