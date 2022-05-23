Brother Benedict F. Janecko, OSB, 83, a monk of St. Vincent Archabbey for more than 60 years, died Friday, May 20, 2022, after a brief illness.
He was born Nov. 22, 1938, in Marguerite, a son of the late Frank and Margaret (Kralik) Janecko. He had a brother, the late Thomas Janecko.
Brother Ben taught for many years at St. Vincent College and St. Vincent Seminary, before becoming, in his “retirement,” an assistant manager of the St. Vincent Post Office, something he did for nearly two decades. Brother Ben attended St. Benedict’s Parochial School in Marguerite as well as St. Vincent Preparatory School before earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy from St. Vincent College in 1961. He entered the monastic community at St. Vincent in 1958 while a student in the college, made simple vows on July 2, 1959, and solemn vows on July 2, 1962.
He moved on to graduate work in Rome, first at the international Benedictine school in Rome, Sant’ Anselmo, where he received his STL in theology in 1966. He then received his SSL in sacred Scripture in 1969 from the Pontifical Biblical Institute in Rome. During his time in Europe, he was ordained a deacon on July 4, 1964, in Einsiedeln, Switzerland, by Bishop Joseph Avack.
After his return from Rome, he began teaching in the religious studies department at St. Vincent College, where he taught courses such as Old Testament I and II and Mythologies of the Middle East. He spent the summers of 1970 and 1971 as a visiting scholar at Union Theological Seminary in New York City.
At St. Vincent Seminary, he taught Old Testament; was dean of men and later vice rector and served as coordinator of workshops in conjunction with the Pittsburgh Pastoral Institute and Latrobe Area Hospital. He took a sabbatical leave to Israel at the Pontifical Biblical Institute in Jerusalem in 1981. In 1985, he was among 29 professors named a National Endowment for the Humanities recipient of a grant to study “Judaic Studies” with Jacob Neusner and others at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. The grant entailed six weeks of lectures, discussions, library work and research on how Judaic Studies might complement the study of the Humanities and the teaching thereof. He had been a member of the Catholic Biblical Association Task Force on “The Old Testament and Ecology” headed by Lawrence Frizzell of Seton Hall University in New Jersey.
Brother Ben was promoted to the rank of professor at St. Vincent College and St. Vincent Seminary in 1995. He retired from the seminary faculty in 2007 and the college faculty in 2012.
He continued teaching novices the Psalms and for a time offered an adult “course” at St. Vincent Basilica Parish once a week based on the upcoming Sunday Readings of the Scriptures.
Brother Ben was also known for his authorship of “The Psalms: The Heartbeat of Life and Worship,” published in 1986 by St. Meinrad Abbey Press and reprinted in 2007 by Archabbey Publications. He wrote many articles on the Psalms, as well as other topics, in such publications as The Bible Today. In 2003, he received a first place for best feature article, prayer and spirituality, from the Catholic Press Association, for “Forgiveness and Reconciliation in Genesis,” which was published in The Bible Today. In June of 2009 Brother Ben was honored by the St. Vincent Prep School Alumni for his success as a student and his commitment to faith, family and community.
The body of Brother Benedict will be received 2 p.m. Monday, May 23, at the Elizabeth J. Roderick Center of St. Vincent Seminary, followed by viewing until 5 p.m.
A vigil service will be held 7:15 p.m. Monday in St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica, with Archabbot Martin Bartel, OSB, as principal celebrant and homilist.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, in the basilica with Archabbot Martin presiding, followed by the Rite of Committal at St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Benedictine Health and Welfare Fund at St. Vincent Archabbey, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.
