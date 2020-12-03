Brittany L. Bridge, 33, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Born Nov. 10, 1987, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of Johnette (O’Barto) Bridge of Latrobe and the late Regis “Jeff” Bridge.
Brittany had been a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Unity Township.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a nephew, Jackson.
Along with her mother, Brittany is survived by her daughter, Natalia Baker of Latrobe; one brother, Daniel D. Bridge and his wife, Lacey, of Latrobe; one sister, Danielle Bridge of Latrobe, and two nieces, Kayleigh and Breighlyn; she is also survived by a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral liturgy will be held Monday in the funeral home at a time to be announced. We respectfully request your adherence to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, as well as your understanding as we maintain occupancy limits at the funeral home.
Interment will be private.
