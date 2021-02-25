Brian W. Stillio, 52, of Derry Township died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at his home.
Brian is survived by his son, Jacob G. Stillio of Greensburg; his mother, Catherine (McFadden) Stillio of North Versailles; his sister, Marcie (Brian) Loizes; his nephew, Christian Loizes; his niece, Autumn Loizes, and his close loving friend, Stacy Miller.
He is predeceased by his father, Lawrence Stillio; his brother, Gregory Stillio, and his grandparents.
Brian was a 1986 graduate of East Allegheny School District. At the age of 18, he joined the U.S. Air Force and proudly served his country for several years. He was employed for Verizon for more than 20 years. Brian was a member of St. Rose Church, Latrobe (Derry Township), and volunteered with many local youth sports organizations. He was also a member and officer at St. Joseph’s Social Club, Latrobe. Brian loved the outdoors and he was an avid hunter, hiker, fisherman and motorcycle enthusiast. Brian was a wonderful, genuine loving person and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Family and friends will be received 3 to 7 p.m. Friday in the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral liturgy will be held 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. Eric J. Dinga officiating. Please be prepared to adhere to all current medical guidelines including wearing a mask and social distancing. A memorial bike run will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA, 50037-0839 or at www.redcross.org/donate.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
