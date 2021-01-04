Brian Richard O’Barto, 49, of Derry Township passed away at his home on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, because of health issues brought on by stress and grief caused by the loss of a loved one.
He was born June 8, 1971, in Latrobe, a son of Robert M. O’Barto and Concetta Torockio O’Barto.
His wife, Angela Cornelius O”Barto, preceded him in death on Dec. 22, 2009.
He was a member of the Derry Rod and Gun Club, where he spent many hours with his son fishing. He loved the outdoors and enjoying his many friends. His son, Brian Jr, was his love and his life.
He is survived by his son, Brian Richard O’Barto Jr., his mother, Connie Torackio-Citrone; his grandmother, Martha V. O’Barto; his sister, Christina Antolik; his brother, Robert Michael O’Barto Jr., and his stepbrothers, Steve Furin and Michael Gunter.
At the family’s request, all services were private. McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, was in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
