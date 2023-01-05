Brian R. Butz Sr., 56, of Latrobe was called home to be with our Heavenly Father on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
He was born Dec. 31, 1966, in Latrobe, a son of Raymond M. Butz and Dorothy A. Huey Butz of Latrobe.
Brian was owner and operator of Butz Masonry and Excavating. He graduated in 1985 from Greater Latrobe Senior High School and went straight to work, where he began to attain his life’s dream of having his own successful business one day. He was employed at General Carbide in his early years but eventually took the bull by the horns and with much determination and hard work, he started Butz Masonry with just an old white pickup truck (nicknamed the “old white mare”) and his passion and work ethic. While displaying his artistic talent, Brian created some very beautiful stonework on homes and buildings throughout Latrobe and the surrounding communities. As time went on, he added heavy equipment to his line of work and Butz Masonry and Excavating was born and his dream came true. Brian was a savvy and sharp businessman who also loved to help anyone who needed a hand. He was kind and fair and it’s been said that “Brian’s heart is as big as he is.” He truly had a heart of gold. He grew up on a farm and every fall he would get out his John Deere tractor and take us all for a hayride. Working was his hobby but when he wasn’t digging with a piece of heavy equipment or plowing snow, he loved going on hunting trips and at that he excelled as well. Brian was an avid outdoorsman and he recently added an NC bear to his other trophies of deer and elk. He enjoyed riding his Gator, keeping an eye on his property. Brian loved his family and his friends. He and his family regularly attended Word of Life Church, where he recently received water baptism. Brian was richly blessed by the Lord with many people who loved him, and he will be greatly missed. Brian’s grandfather Stanley was a role model and a huge influence in his life from an early age. His pap taught him to have a strong faith and to love Jesus and farming. He also attended The Father’s Heart Ministries.
He was preceded in death by his wife’s parents, with whom he shared a very special bond, Bruce and Nancy Gray.
Brian was a good provider, husband and father. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Leaette D. Gray Butz; four children, Ashleigh Lickenfelt (Nevan) of Saltsburg, Brian R. Butz Jr. of Austin, Texas, Jakob Butz (Annie Rause) and Emily Butz (fiance Austin Gray), all of Latrobe; five grandchildren with whom he loved spending time, Joshua, Nevaleigh, Noah and Annaleigh Lickenfelt and Bruce William Gray, and one anxiously anticipated; two siblings, Rae Anne Butz of Latrobe and Eric Butz (Stephanie) of Acme; brother-in-law, Bruce H. Gray of Latrobe; sister-in-law, Nadine Gray of Forbes Road; very special aunt and uncle, Judy and Tom Butz of Latrobe; several nieces, nephews and cousins, and many friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Brian 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, in Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, (724-837-0020).
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday in the Word of Life Church, 4497 Route 136, Greensburg, PA 15601.
Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
Brian’s family has entrusted his care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg.
For online condolences / directions, visit pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
