Brian J. Jones, 69, of Hempfield Township passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at his home.
Born July 27, 1951, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Charles E. Jones Jr. and Elizabeth A. Skelly Jones.
Brian was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served as a sergeant during the Vietnam War. While in the service, he was a dental technician and medic in Vietnam and also at Wilford Hall Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas. For 14 years, he lived in Japan where he taught English as a second language. During his time in Japan, he earned a bachelor’s degree in comparative cultures and religion from Sofia University. He also had studied at the San Antonio Community College. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at the Elliott Corp., Jeannette, and Xentel, Greensburg. An avid baseball fan, he had played for the former Holy Family Church softball team from 1968 to 1970. He also was a movie buff and liked to collect old movies like the ones he saw at the Olympic and Manos theatres with his brothers in their youth.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael M. Jones and Clark C. Jones.
Brian is survived by his brother Mark E. Jones of Latrobe; sister, Rebecca Jones Pruitt and her husband, Glenn, of College Station, Texas; two sisters-in-law, Henrietta Jones of Katy, Texas, and Debbie Jones of Trafford; his nephew and nieces, Jonathan, Christina and Bethany Jones, and his dog, Boots.
Family and friends are invited to a graveside committal service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township, with the Rev. Richard Kosisko officiating. Graveside military honors will be accorded by VFW Post 33, Greensburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA at www.aspca.com/donate or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
