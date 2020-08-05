Brian J. Jones, 69, of Hempfield Township passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at his home.
Born July 27, 1951, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Charles E. Jones Jr. and Elizabeth A. (Skelly) Jones.
Brian was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force having served as a sergeant during the Vietnam War. While in the service, he was a dental technician and medic in Vietnam and also at Wilford Hall Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas. For 14 years, he lived in Japan where he taught English as a second language. During his time in Japan, he earned a bachelor’s degree in comparative cultures and religion from Sofia University. He also had studied at the San Antonio Community College.
Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at the Elliott Corporation, Jeannette, and Xentel, Greensburg. An avid baseball fan, he had played for the former Holy Family Church softball team from 1968 to 1970. He also was a movie buff and liked to collect old movies like the ones he saw at the Olympic and Manos theatres with his brothers in their youth.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael M. Jones and Clark C. Jones.
Brian is survived by one brother, Mark E. Jones of Latrobe; one sister, Rebecca Jones Pruitt and her husband, Glenn, of College Station, Texas; two sisters-in-law, Henrietta Jones of Katy, Texas, and Debbie Jones of Trafford; his nephew and nieces, Jonathan, Christina and Bethany Jones, and he is also survived by his dog, Boots.
There will be no public visitations. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA at www.aspca.com/donate or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
