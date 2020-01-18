Brian J. Downs, 67, of Dallastown, formerly of Derry, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside.
He was born May 14, 1952, in Latrobe, a son of the late George C. and Ruth (Kennedy) Downs.
Prior to retirement, Brian worked for Decker Machine as a CNC machinist. He was a graduate of Derry Area Senior High School, Class of 1971. Brian loved racing and was an automobile enthusiast.
Brian is survived by his five brothers, George Downs and wife Carol, Ernie Downs and wife Tina, Doug Downs and wife Deb, Eric Downs and wife Lorrie and Alan Downs and wife Tracey; five sisters, Judy Spillar and husband Joe, Jan Knechtel and Jim Lawson, Cindy Maloy and husband Tim, Sue Roebuck and husband Vaughn and Bunny Petrillo and husband Dave, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends
Brian’s wishes are that all services be private.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements with Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry (724-694-8331).
