Brian D. Patterson, 68, of Derry died unexpectedly Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born May 13, 1952, in Latrobe, a son of the late Ralph E. Patterson Sr. and Marjorie McCracken Patterson.
Brian was a member of the Bradenville United Methodist Church and worked for Bradenville Automotive. He was a very smart mechanic who enjoyed family, NASCAR, classic rock and hanging with friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Rausch Patterson.
Surviving are his children, Kristopher Macharyas of Henderson, Tennessee, Sheay Sczerba (Cameron) of Clinton, Mississippi, and Daaynah Ishman (Dale) of Derry; his brothers, Ralph E. Patterson Jr. (JoAnn) of Latrobe and Jeffery Patterson (Terri) of Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina; sister, Glorianne Klimchok of Latrobe; grandson, Seth Kukol, and several nieces and nephews.
A service to honor his life will be held at a later time.
McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
