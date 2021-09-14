Brian C. Malik, 36, of Homer City died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
He was born June 1, 1985, in Greensburg, a son of Cheri-D Blatchley Taylor of Homer City and the late Rudy Malik.
In addition to his father, Brian was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Donald and Helen Blatchley.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by a child, Landon Piper of Latrobe; two siblings, William Henderson and his wife, Rhonda, of Greensburg and Erin’D Jenkner and her husband, Dan, of Arizona, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc., 201 N. First St., Jeannette, PA 15644.
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Martin Ankrum officiating.
Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.
To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Commented