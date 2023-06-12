Brenda L. Newhouse Kelly, 65, of Latrobe passed away Friday, June 9, 2023, at her home.
Born April 17, 1958, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late George W. Newhouse Jr. and Janet L. Fry Burkholder.
Prior to her retirement, Brenda had been employed at GBC Advanced Materials, Unity Township, with more than 40 years of service. She loved to be outdoors, tending to her birdhouses and beautifully decorating her outside spaces.
Brenda is survived by her brother, Keith E. Newhouse of Latrobe; sister, Georgia L. Chisolm and her husband, Steve, of Derry; nieces and nephews, Joey (Michelle), Jocelyn, Chad (Rachelle), Jesse (Jilli) and Kolton (Brittany); great-nieces, Reese and Josie; a special aunt, June Trice; her special friend, Bonnie, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
There will be no public visitations or services.
Private interment will be at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
