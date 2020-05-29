Brenda Ann Mahkovic, 39, of Derry Township died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Excela Westmoreland Hospital after an extended illness.
She was born July 4, 1980, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of Terry Boyd of Turtle Creek and the late Roseann Alexander Dull.
Brenda had formerly worked at Dollar General in Derry prior to her illness. She lived for her daughters and was an excellent wife and mother. She will be sorely missed by her family.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband, Ed; daughters, Madison, Mya and Mykenzie; a sister, Denise Boyd; two brothers, Dennis Boyd and Jeffrey Dull; a sister, Jessica McIntire; her mother-in-law, Judy McWherter; two sister-in-laws, Brenda Broadway and Heather Camarote, who she loved so very much; three brother-in-laws, Sam, Joe and Chris Mahkovic, and many nieces and nephews.
As per her wishes, all services will be private.
McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
