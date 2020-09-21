Brantley F. Carmichael, who was born Aug. 6, 1982, in Brownsville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus in Greensburg on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Brantley lived life to the fullest. He adored his beautiful wife, Georganna, and their four beautiful children. He loved playing with their children, cooking, entertaining their numerous friends and family members, and attending Penn State Nittany Lions football games (and the associated social activities!)
After graduating from Greensburg Central Catholic Junior-Senior High School, he went to Penn State University and graduated with a B.S. from Penn State Smeal College of Business. After several years working for Enterprise Rent-a-Car, he returned to college and earned a master’s degree with high honors in supply chain management from the University of Tennessee Haslam College of Business. He then worked as the manager of distribution at Excela Healthcare in Greensburg and later as manager of medical records abstraction at UPMC Health Plan in Pittsburgh.
Brantley was a beloved son, brother, husband, father and friend to all. He is survived by his loving wife, Georganna L. (Bell) Carmichael; his four children, Preston, Grace, Giuliana and Brody Carmichael; his parents, Warren and Pat Carmichael of Marco Island, Florida; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Paul and Georganna Bell of Latrobe; his brother, Patrick Carmichael and his wife, Courtney, and their three children, Anna Claire, Audrey Mae and Atlee Chase of Knoxville, Tennesse; and his brothers-in-law, Paul Bell Jr. and his wife, Kelly, and their daughter, Emma, of Greensburg, and Matthew Bell and his daughter, Leslie, of Latrobe. He was loved by his family, by Georganna’s family and a huge group of friends. He will be loved and remembered forever.
A private funeral Mass for the family will be celebrated in St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Eric Dinga as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Penn State Football made payable to Penn State University; c/o Nittany Lion Club Office, 147 Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, PA 16802.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
