The funeral mass for Brantley F. Carmichael, who passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, will be livestreamed on the internet at https://vimeo.com/event/323167 at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25.
Need help logging in?
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
LOCAL HEADLINES
- Trojans go into conference home game against Freeport Area shorthanded
- Ligonier native fighting California wildfires
- GLSD officials: Multiple students diagnosed with COVID-19, 'close contacts' already notified
- Ligonier firefighter volunteers to battle wildfires ablaze in California
- EWCTC students can return in-person depending on home district plan
- Lady 'Cats remain perfect in tennis; DA falls to GCC
- Wildcats able to schedule Upper St. Clair, avoid potential open date
- Fox Chapel edges out GL in field hockey
- Local tracks winding down with big races this weekend
- County continues testing at Westmoreland Manor, adds 12 residents to COVID-19 case total
Most Popular
Articles
- Skillings earns first-ever win at Derry Area; Trojans down Deer Lakes, 31-7
- Wildcats score 28-point win during first meeting with MPA in 25 years
- Brantley F. Carmichael
- Rams rally past Frazier, earn first WPIAL football win in 50 years
- GLSD officials: Multiple students diagnosed with COVID-19, 'close contacts' already notified
- Fire destroys Unity Twp. mobile home, couple displaced
- Commissioners approve purchase of UV disinfecting robots for county facilities
- Greensburg Salem scores historic 700th win in football
- Greater Latrobe golf struggling through new lineup
- Barry Gerard Bridge
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented