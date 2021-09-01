On Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, Brandon James Kail went to be with the Lord that he loved and served. By the way that he lived his life in faith, as well as the assurances that Christ offers us through the Bible about our rewards in heaven, we can state boldly that there is no place that Brandon would rather be than where he is now.
Brandon is survived by his big, beautiful family who loves him immeasurably: His wife, Carrie Kail (née Hoefler); his sons, Tike, Tré, Titus, Tycen, Timothy, Trenton, and Trace; his daughters, Trista, Tia and Tatum; his mother, Jennifer; his father, James; his brothers, Luke (wife, Nathalia; daughter, Anabella), Gabriel (wife, Marine; son, Leo) and Noah (wife, Brianne); his sisters, Emileigh Weston (husband, Dennis; children, Quinley, Lincoln, Uriah, Beau and Brooks), Shiloh Artuso (husband, Jacob), Anneliese and Ceili.
Brandon is beloved by his in-laws as well, who will always be here for his wife and children in times of need: His father-in-law, John Hoefler, and mother-in-law, Cindy Harrison; his brother-in-law, Jacob Hoefler and wife Stacy, and their children, Liam, Aslan, Sophia and Brenna; his sister-in-law Angie Hoefler, her fiancé, Mitch Yancec, and children, Michael and Eian, and his sister-in-law Jessica Hoefler.
Brandon James was born on March 24, 1983, to his mother, Jennifer, who loves him with all of her heart, at Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh. Brandon set the course of her life and his radiant smile was the signature of his joy from his earliest days.
He was a devoted member of Laurel Highlands Presbyterian Church, PCA, in Bovard, where he thrived under the teaching of Pastor Adrian Armel. The congregation has been a tremendous support to Brandon and his family, offering their generosity, love and kindness.
Brandon was a gifted teacher who took a keen interest in the learning and success of his students. He began his career with a challenge that likely would have ended most: teaching in the inner-city schools of Baltimore. For Brandon, this experience was a launching pad, as he later returned home to teach at Propel schools in Pittsburgh, earning his master’s degree from Geneva College.
He would transition to working for Laurel Highlands Total Communications in Donegal, where he would again begin his new career with a formidable challenge: managing six radio stations. Brandon’s tenacity in adapting to this new environment earned him the respect of the company’s board of directors, as well as his colleagues at LHTC and the many friends he made within the radio industry.
In keeping with his manner of taking challenges head-on, Brandon did not shy away from putting his faith into action each day of his life. When he accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior at age 18, he was immediately transformed. He was enveloped with a consuming desire to absorb the Gospel and to share its message with all others.
It is no secret that Brandon was a Christian and this is not by mistake. Brandon was deliberate, and meticulous even, to bring every earthly issue, be it political, moral, ethical or otherwise, back to his undergirding, unshakeable faith in Christ. He knew that if he professed to be a Christian, that others would look to him as an example of what that meant. Brandon was equal to the task and more.
He loved his wife as Christ loves the church (Ephesians 5:25). He lived his faith as a service to God and also as an example to his children, for whom he led nightly devotions. Brandon loved nothing more than spending time with his enormous family; as such, this is what he spent most of his time doing.
In addition to his wife, 10 children and seven siblings, Brandon has 60 first cousins, and an abundance of aunts, uncles and extended family with whom he kept regular contact and loved deeply.
For Brandon, it was imperative that his children understand that our faith is not only between us and the Lord, but it is also to be implemented in our daily lives through our work ethic, our treatment of our neighbors, conducting ourselves with honesty and integrity, and never shying away from doing what is right, no matter the cost or difficulty. As with all other aspects of his faith, Brandon put the words of James 2:14-17 into action:
“What does it profit, my brethren, if someone says he has faith but does not have works? Can faith save him? […] Thus, also faith by itself, if it does not have works, is dead.”
Brandon lived to serve his creator. He is now with him in eternal peace and joy, and he was greeted with the words, “Well done, my good and faithful servant.”
Family and friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, and Thursday, Sept. 2, at New Life Presbyterian Church, 326 Raymaley Road, Harrison City, PA 15636.
Due to limitations, the funeral service will be private for family 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3. However, the service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by going to https://vimeo.com/event/1246526.
Memorial contributions may be made to Laurel Highlands Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 53, Bovard, PA 15619.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
