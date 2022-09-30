Boyd S. Cass

Boyd S. Cass died unexpectedly at UPMC Presbyterian April 27, 2022, after a brief but overwhelming illness, despite heroic care by the UPMC surgical team.

Boyd was born in 1950 in Philadelphia to parents Boyd E. and Mary M. Cass and moved with the family to Ligonier when he was 14 years old. He graduated from Ligonier Valley Senior High School in 1968 where he played football, excelled academically and developed a lifelong passion for skiing at nearby Seven Springs Mountain Resort.