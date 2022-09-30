Boyd S. Cass died unexpectedly at UPMC Presbyterian April 27, 2022, after a brief but overwhelming illness, despite heroic care by the UPMC surgical team.
Boyd was born in 1950 in Philadelphia to parents Boyd E. and Mary M. Cass and moved with the family to Ligonier when he was 14 years old. He graduated from Ligonier Valley Senior High School in 1968 where he played football, excelled academically and developed a lifelong passion for skiing at nearby Seven Springs Mountain Resort.
He graduated from Lehigh University in 1972 and joined the family business, Cametco Inc., where he was president for a number of years.
After the decline of the steel industry in Pittsburgh, he transitioned into commercial real estate.
Boyd lived almost his entire adult life in Shadyside, which he greatly loved, and enjoyed the sense of community, peacefulness and urban atmosphere.
He is survived by his sister, Cleanne Cass Ray and her husband, Rand Ray; his brother, David L. Cass and his wife, Marilyn; beloved nephew, Schuyler Paxton Ray; second cousin, Kle Poellot Rudolf; companion, Elaine Landau and her family, and numerous friends, including Marsha and Brian Younkin and his best friend, Dr. David Simon.
Boyd’s life was a philosophical journey of overcoming obstacles and challenges, due to the declining steel market, which he did with courage and success. He was always kind to others and made the lives of all he encountered better. He was a gentle soul.
Boyd’s soul mate, companion and best friend was Elaine Landau of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, who shared his journey for almost 30 years. She was his inspiration and anchor, and he will be deeply missed forever by her and her family.
We wish to express thanks to Elaine, Dr. David Simon and all who made Boyd’s life worthwhile. We are forever in their debt.
The family of Boyd S. Cass.
Commented