Bonnie L. Thomas, 76, of Pleasant Unity died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Family Hospice, Pittsburgh.
She was born June 16, 1944, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late John E. and Agnes M. “Tootie” (Miller) Palmer.
She was a graduate of Latrobe High School and member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Trauger. Bonnie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and enjoyed car shows and car cruises with her friends in their 1960 Chevy convertible.
She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, J. Edward Thomas; two sons, Edward A. and John C. Thomas, both at home; her daughter, Charlene A. Schiller and her husband, Gerald, of Tarentum; three grandchildren, Adelaide, Mirabelle and Waylon Schiller; an aunt, Patty Vasinko of Latrobe, and several cousins including a special cousin, Nancy Hoyle of Latrobe.
Due to the current restrictions, private services will be held for family in the Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., Pleasant Unity, with the Rev. Bobbie Hineline officiating.
Interment will follow in Hillview Cemetery, Hempfield Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society.
