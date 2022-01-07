Bonnie L. Robbins Rafferty, 81, of Latrobe passed away on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born June 5, 1940, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Cassius “Cash” Reed Robbins and Louise Gilson Moberg Robbins.
Bonnie was raised as a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church and over the years developed a wonderful relationship with St. Vincent Basilica Parish. A 1958 graduate of Latrobe High School, she went on to earn her bachelor of science degree in home economics education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1962. While in college, she was a member of Sigma Kappa sorority and served as the president during the 1960-1961 school year; she also served as a playground instructor at the Old Athletic Field in Latrobe and as a lifeguard at the Rogers-McFeely Memorial Pool and the campus pool at IUP. In her early years out of school, Bonnie worked for West Penn Power and Equitable Gas. She then took a position teaching home economics foods at Greater Latrobe Junior High School for the school year 1966-67 and then devoted the 20 years that followed to raising her family. In 1987, she became a desk reference librarian at Adams Memorial Library in Latrobe, a position she held until 2007.
Bonnie had a tremendous love of sports on all levels. While her sons were growing up, she was active with Latrobe Little League Ladies’ Auxiliary and Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball and followed their sporting events in football, basketball, baseball, track, cross-country, swimming and diving. On a professional sports level, she was proud to have been a witness to the “Immaculate Reception” and Roberto Clemente’s 3,000th and final hit.
Bonnie was very artistic and enjoyed ceramics and cross-stitching. She also loved cooking. In her later years, she enjoyed keeping in touch with her high school classmates and planned many Tuesday luncheons for the Class of 1958.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael Reed Rafferty; her brother, Bruce E. Robbins; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, William M. Rafferty Sr. and M. Lorraine Rafferty; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Thomas K. Rafferty, DDS, William M. Rafferty Jr., Theresa R. Rafferty, Regina Bruno and John Bruno, and several aunts and uncles.
Bonnie is survived by her husband of 55 years, Daniel F. Rafferty, whom she married July 2, 1966; two sons, Daniel E. Rafferty and his wife, Shari S., of Bentonville, Arkansas, and their children, Tyler Reed and Andrew Rafferty, and retired Navy Cmdr. Timothy B. Rafferty and his wife, Alicia, of Madison, Alabama, and their children, Trent, Graham, Reed and William C. “Cash” Rafferty; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Kathy Robbins of Venetia, Shirley Rafferty of Warren, Michigan, Patrick K. Rafferty and his wife, Karen, of North Huntingdon Township, Dennis B. Rafferty and his wife, Kathy, of Latrobe, Bernard Rafferty of Latrobe and Edward J. Rafferty and his wife, Pamela, of East McMurray, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Vincent Basilica, Unity Township.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
