Bonnie L. Chapman, 75, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Latrobe Manor, Latrobe.
She was born Aug. 31, 1947, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Calvin and Muriel (Cogley) Kerr.
Bonnie was of the Methodist faith. She was a former beautician in Latrobe, enjoyed playing bingo and loved her dog and cockatiels and her parrot.
She is survived by her brother, Larry Kerr and wife JoAnne, Ligonier; a sister, Brenda Fleming and husband Bob, Tempe, Arizona, and several nieces and nephews.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas Chapman, and a sister, Emma Kay Quinette.
The family will receive friends 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, in Ferguson Funeral Home, 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Doug Johnson officiating.
Interment will be held in the Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to ViaQuest Hospice, 1010 Park Ave., Monongahela, PA 15063, or Latrobe Manor, 501 S. Alexandria St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
