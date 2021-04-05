Bonnie Elaine Baloga, 78, of Ligonier died Friday, April 2, 2021, at home surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born Jan. 8, 1943, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Owen L. Ankeny (1994) and Catharine M. Clark Ankeny (2021).
Bonnie was a 1960 graduate of Ligonier Valley High School and enjoyed taking various courses in accounting and psychology at Pitt and community college. She was a member of Holy Trinity Church of Ligonier and had previously worked for Rolling Rock Farms for 20 years and the retired as business manager from Valley School after 16 years.
She loved her flowers, animals (especially cats and dogs), astrology, the outdoors, reading and her casino trips.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Baloga (Jan. 1, 2018).
She is survived by her sons, J. Lance Baloga of Ligonier, Brad M. Baloga (Taylor) of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, and Chris D. Baloga of West Palm Beach, Florida; her brother, Thomas L. Ankeny (Sun) of Gulf Port, Mississippi; a special daughter-in-law, Julie A. Baloga of Herminie; four grandchildren, Ryan, Wyatt, Owen and Lilly, and several nieces and nephews.
Thanks to Excela Hospice, especially nurse Julie, who was always pleasant and Bonnie looked forward to her visits.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated noon Saturday, April 17, in Holy Trinity Church, Ligonier.
McCabe Funeral Home, 144 East Main St., Ligonier, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
