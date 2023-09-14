Bonita Ann Piper, 71, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.
Bonita Ann Piper, 71, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.
She was born March 10, 1952, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late William and Yolanda (Sistek) Baum.
Bonnie loved to cook and spend time with her family, enjoying all the family outings. She enjoyed day trips and trying her luck playing at a casino.
She is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, Mike Piper of Latrobe; son, Joseph E. Huffman (Linda) of Saltsburg; her daughters, Michele Vargovich (Bill) of Latrobe and Lisa Mohring (Greg) of Latrobe; brother, William Baum (Pat) of Latrobe; sisters, Barbara Smetak (Alvin) of Latrobe and Kathy Galando (Ed) of New Alexandria; nine grandchildren, Brad Vargovich (Ashley), Gregory Mohring (Stacey), Max Vargovich, Scott Mohring (Jenna), Tyler Huffman (Angela), Haley Kimmick (Ty), Makaylee Mohring (Zach), Bo Huffman and Noel Harr (Sam); 16 great-grandchildren, Madison and Bradley Vargovich, Avianna Kimmick, Laynie Huffman, baby boy Mohring (due in December), Trayshad, Maxwell Jr., DeNallie, Dayton and Ryden Vargovich, Brendan, Spencer and MaLeah Durst, Mason and Lilah Komperda and Ethan Sanderson; mother-in-law, Irene Piper of Ligonier, and a close friend, Diane Bernard of Derry.
Family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, with a service at 7 p.m. with Grace Mohring officiating.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
