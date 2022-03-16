Billie R. Marriott, 62, of Derry died Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital after a brief illness.
She was born Nov. 25, 1959, in Latrobe, the daughter of the late William B. and Sarah (Sholey) Hull.
Billie had worked as a health care provider.
She is survived by her brother, Terry Lee Hull of Derry.
At her request, all services were to be private.
McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, was in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
