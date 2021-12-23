Billie Jean Pavlic, 66, of Derry, formerly of McKeesport, died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Nov. 15, 1955, in McKeesport, she was a daughter of the late William and Leona (Kalkbrenner) Callahan and the wife of Joseph S. Pavlic Sr. of 50 wonderful years.
Billie Jean worked at numerous jobs through the years, such as the Four Seasons dry cleaner and Charlene Manor. She also worked at Woody’s Restaurant, Renzie Lounge and the Viking Lounge, all formerly of McKeesport. Billie Jean enjoyed crocheting, crafting, gardening, interior decorating, playing bingo, camping and vacations to Ocean City, Maryland.
Most of all, she loved to cook for her family, friends and those in need. Billie Jean looked forward to planning all of her family gatherings and would make enough food to feed an army. Dressing up and going out for dinner was one of her favorite things to do. She was active with her daughters’ softball teams and cheering them on at their games. Billie Jean was very proud of her Irish heritage and always considered family her greatest accomplishment.
In addition to her husband, Billie Jean is survived by her children, Tamara (Vincent) Peck, Joseph S. (Gina) Pavlic Jr., William J. (Renee) Pavlic, Stephanie (Michael) Boyer, Melanie (Jason) Demis and Thomas (Stephanie) Pavlic; grandchildren, Samantha Peck, Kayla Peck, Jessica Peck, Jason AC Demis, Alana Mae Demis, Anthony Boyer, Nicolas Boyer, Jacob Boyer, Emma Jean Boyer, Conner Pavlic, Thomas Pavlic, Cole Pavlic, Ian Pavlic and Jaque Pavlic; siblings Sandy (Carl) Rumble, Naomi (Jack) Schmidt and Leslie Joe (Cheryl) Callahan, and her baby boy, Puggsly, the dog.
In addition to her parents, Billie Jean was preceded in death by her siblings Bruce Schank and Janet Michaels.
Private arrangements were entrusted to Willig Funeral Home & Crematory, McKeesport, PA 15132.
Memorial contributions are suggested to End Hunger Café, 340 Main St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
