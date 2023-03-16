Beverly L. Steffey Rohrer, 78, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Beverly L. Steffey Rohrer, 78, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Sept. 16, 1944, in Coy, Indiana County, she was a daughter of the late Max Robert Steffey and Eleanor Ann Smith Steffey.
Beverly was a member of Tree of Life Church and its choir. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a registered nurse in the ICU department at Latrobe Area Hospital. She was a graduate of Carlow College. Beverly was a volunteer for Relay for Life, Faith in Action, Lifeway Pregnancy Center, American Cancer Society and American Red Cross.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two nieces, Monica McIntosh and Harriet Whitmer.
Beverly is survived by her son, Richard Rohrer and his wife, Deana, of Latrobe; daughter, Robin Lee Wanichko of Latrobe; two sisters, Dolores Jean Mack and her husband, Harry, of Kentucky and Maxine Kihl and her husband, John, of Greensburg; two grand-children, Cameron and Mason, and a nephew, Christopher Kihl.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Barnes Place for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 20, in the funeral home with the Rev. George Prior officiating.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
