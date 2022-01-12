Beverly K. Matson, 73, of Ligonier passed away Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Forbes Hospital, Monroeville.
She was born June 8, 1948, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Lewis “Ducky” and Violet (Penatzer) Sonafelt.
Bev had been a member of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ligonier. She enjoyed “hanging out” at Bridget’s pool, bingo, scary movies, riding her quad and riding motorcycles.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald G. Matson; her daughter, Bridget L. Matson (Shawn Marinchak); son, D. Scott Matson; brother, Carl Sonafelt; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, BJ Matson (the late Rick), Linda Jane Guyer (the late Dave), Eric and Sandy Matson; five grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
As per her wishes, all services are to be private at this time.
McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.